Driver injured after car crashes down Agawam embankment

Police in Agawam responded to Walnut Street Tuesday morning after a car went down an embankment.

Agawam Police told us that the driver suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Crews were on-scene for several hours until the vehicle, which stopped just short of the river, was brought back up the embankment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

