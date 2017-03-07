Rob Gronkowski visits Turners Falls school

Kids at the Sheffield Elementary School in Turners Falls had the ultimate guest at their assembly today.

Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots visited their school after they raised money for the One Mission Foundation.

When the Sheffield Elementary School entered the corporate fundraising challenge for the One Mission Foundation, they knew that whichever school raised the most money would bring Gronkowski to their school.

Not everyone thought they could do it.

"I brought it to the staff. They were like 'You're crazy, we're never going to raise $10,000" so I said 'Well, let's try,'" said assistant principal Christine Limoges.

Well, they did even better than $10,000. They raised just short of $17,000 at a recent 'Buzz Off' event.

Participants of that event shaved their heads to raise money for One Mission, a pediatric cancer charity that helps children and their families with support during their hospitalizations and treatment.

As the money came in and as the funds grew, the kids got to see this chart rise so they could understand just how much $17,000 is.

Once they realized they would be supporting kids like Dimirti Conway, a second grader at the school, they rallied support. Conway is currently in remission from Leukemia.

"They rallied around one of the kids here, Dimitri, who unfortunately has that, but it was a great rally that they did around him to raise the money. They had high school kids, policemen, firemen to come all together to help them raise the most money," Gronkowski said.

The One Mission Foundation offers the comforts of home for families who have to live at Boston Children’s Hospital.

One Mission founder Ashley Haseotes realized how much comfort was lacking when she lived at the hospital with her son for six months.

"I wanted to come up with a fundraising event that people would fundraise, but I wanted it to have another component and that other component is showing that kids like Demitri and other families like them and like myself that they are not alone," Haseotes said.

It’s a cause Gronk is happy to help. He's been involved with the program for six years and loves to be able to motivate people to raise money. He especially loves working with the kids.

"It's special for sure. It keeps you humble and it helps you want to keep it going, to keep on doing what I'm doing. It's especially good to know that you are a role model for the kids and the community, come here give them a little advice, keep working hard. Keep staying on the right page and also just having fun with them. They asked me what my favorite ice cream is and I say cookies and cream and they all flip out. You got to love that," Gronkowski said.

The kids learned a lot about supporting their friend and they also have a pretty cool story to tell.

"Just being able to spend more time, answering more kids questions, it's awesome and hopefully it's a memory for life for them," Gronkowski added

