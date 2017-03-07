Two people displaced following Springfield apartment fire - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Two people displaced following Springfield apartment fire

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photo provided by Springfield Fire) (Photo provided by Springfield Fire)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Firefighters have been able to extinguish a late morning apartment fire in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to 42 Lionel Benoit Way around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Red Cross is currently assisting two residents who have been displaced because of the fire, which caused about $25,000 in damage.

Leger noted that the cause was a candle that was in the bathroom.

No injuries were reported

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.