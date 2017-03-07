Two people displaced following Springfield apartment fire

Firefighters have been able to extinguish a late morning apartment fire in Springfield.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that crews were called to 42 Lionel Benoit Way around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Red Cross is currently assisting two residents who have been displaced because of the fire, which caused about $25,000 in damage.

Leger noted that the cause was a candle that was in the bathroom.

No injuries were reported

