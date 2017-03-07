Runaway horse in Brimfield recaptured

A runaway horse in Brimfield Monday was successfully captured by a "good Samaritan" and police want to thank the community for their help!

"A happy story in town today!" police started off on their Facebook post, "This morning officers received a call from Paige Hill Road requesting our assistance with a horse that bolted into the woods."

It was a wild mustang from the Bureau of Land Management.

"The horse...was very skittish and had had minimal human contact," explained police.

With the help of State Police, the horse owners, and people from the community, Brimfield officers had the help they needed to get the horse back home.

"After a long search the horse was captured in Wales by a good Samaritan," police explained.

The department thanked the community for their assistance on this case.

"Job well done to everyone involved in reuniting the horse with her owners!" added police.

As of about 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Brimfield Police Department's post had received more than 365 'Likes,' multiple shares and dozens of comments.

