Two drivers seriously injured in crash in Agawam

Emergency personnel responded to Main Street in Agawam for a serious crash involving two vehicles.

This was at 245 Main St. between Cooper and Federal Streets. Police had to close down that stretch of road for several hours Tuesday.

The two drivers involved were rushed to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

This according to the Agawam Police Department.

Lt. Jennifer Blanchette told Western Mass News they were notified of the accident just before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"Two cars involved, each with just a driver, no passengers," said Blanchette, "Each driver sustained serious injury."

Both drivers had to be rescued out of the vehicles. Firefighters were on scene from the Agawam Fire Department.

A State Police Accident Reconstruction Team went to the crash as well to assist Agawam Police with their investigation.

We do know that one of the drivers was an 87-year-old woman. The other driver was a 20-year-old man.

No further details on their condition or circumstances surrounding this accident, have been released.

Lt. Blanchette says they expect that stretch of road on Main St., to be closed until around 5 p.m.

Our crew who went to the scene, reported at 4:25 p.m. that the road had been re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Agawam Police Department, State Police, and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.