Lyme disease cases up in Massachusetts

With the up and down temperatures we've had over the last month, including those 60-plus degree days combined with a mild winter last year, the ingredients are just right for a banner season for ticks.

The number of Lyme disease cases in western Massachusetts is not only up, but is growing.

The CDC said that the number of Lyme disease cases in the Commonwealth has skyrocketed. New numbers just released show a dramatic increase between 2001 and 2015 and they say that this year will be no different and it has already started.

The graphic, by the CDC, says it all - on the left is 2001 and on the right is 2015.

The typical tick season is usually between April and September, but not anymore.

"Truth is you see cases year-long. On days like we had last week in western Mass, temperatures in the 70's in February, sure. There's thawing, the ticks are active, you can totally find ticks on people or animals and sure, there can be transmission," said Dr. Jose Martagon-Villamil with Baystate Infectious Disease.

Martagon-Villamil said that numbers are up, in part, because we are getting better at detection.

"On the one hand, we are diagnosing it more. Our diagnostic tests are getting better. We are thinking about it more. Patients are much more aware and are asking about it more," Martagon-Villamil said.

The CDC said that these guys are, in large part, to blame - that mice are responsible for infecting the majority of ticks carrying Lyme in the Northeast.

Also, thanks a couple of mild winters, the numbers of mice are up significantly, so if you find a tick attached, "The ideal thing to do is to have nice, fine point tweezers, grab it as close to the skin as possible, firmly, and in one single pull bring it out," Martagon-Villamil explained.

Martagon-Villamil said that it takes at least 24 hours of attachment to become infected.

"Lyme disease bacteria lives in the mid-gut of the tick, not in the mouth parts of the tick, so when the tick bites you, those first few hours, there is no transmission of Lyme disease immediately." Martagon-Villamil added.

As for prevention, many doctors recommend DEET products for exposed skin and tick checks. Doctors said that ticks love the scalp, behind the ears, the armpits and in the groin area.

If you find a tick, they note, take it out, put it in a plastic sandwich bag, and bring it to the doctor to have it tested for Lyme.

The earlier you get treated, the better chance you'll have for a full recovery.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.