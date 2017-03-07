Fire officials: smoke detectors are 'the number one thing' every home needs

What is left of the Richmond Road home in Warwick remains a grim reminder of tragedy, and the fire that took the life of a mother and four of her children over the weekend.

Fire safety is now on the minds of people everywhere, and knowing exactly what to do to keep your family safe has become the question.

"The number one thing is working smoke detectors and make sure they're up to date." Mark Galarneau, Chicopee fire safety officer, said. "Text once a month and make sure of proper locations."

The value of smoke detectors was evident following a fire on Monday in Northampton. There, working smoke detectors alerted the family to the danger.

"The smoke detectors alerted them to the fire so they got their pets out and safely got out," Chief Duane Nichols, Northampton Fire Department, said.

Galarneau also wants to remind people about a new law and the policy for replacing old smoke detectors.

"The new code in December requires replacement of any detector that's 10 years old," Galarneau said.

If your house is on fire, fire officials told Western Mass News that people should get out as quickly as possible, and to have a family plan in place to gather outside. Officials also say to make sure all family members are accounted for.

"When they do go off, react to warning, don't dilly dally," Galarneau said. "Gather kids, have a meeting place outside. Close doors if you have a chance on the way out. That will confine fire to a specific location for a longer period of time."

Fire officials have yet to release an official cause of the fire.

Officials, too, haven't revealed whether the smoke detectors were operational or not.

