Woman raising money to send well-known Easthampton man on Disney Cruise

A community is coming together to make dreams come true for an local man with down syndrome.

Meet 55 year-old Billy Dixon. He's a service clerk here at Big E's Supermarket in Easthampton and has been for over two decades and brings a smile to dozens of faces everyday.

"He's just got a big heart. He's here to help everybody out, he does his job," said Richelle Hurd.

Rick Bangham added, "He enjoys his work, he engages with the customers, and he is a great guy to keep up with. He is a huge Red Sox fan, so I love to talk to him about the Red Sox."

However, Dixon has had a long and difficult journey in life. He was born in Scotland, but was denied entry to the U.S. as a kid because he had down syndrome. His parents had no choice, but to leave him behind with family.

"When I was leaving my mom and dad's, I had my suitcase, and he picks up his suitcase and I said 'No Billy, you can't come with me', and he started crying. It was horrible," said Christina Yarasavych, Dixon's mother.

It took years of legal battles, but Dixon finally made the move to Easthampton and home with his family, hard at work, and spreading joy.

Dixon has always been fascinated with Disney and would love nothing more than to see the Magic Kingdom for himself, but sadly, it is not that simple. He is also diabetic and has arthritis in his knee, which makes it difficult to walk around the park.

So, his good friend Jae Couture thought of the next best thing.

"I thought it would be really nice if Billy could get out of Massachusetts and go on a cruise," Couture explained.

Couture has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the $6,000 for the trip this October and is looking for support throughout western Massachusetts.

This surprise will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for someone who has lived life to the fullest.

"With all the smiles and joy that he has brought into everybody's life that maybe we can all contribute a little and bring it into his," Couture noted.

