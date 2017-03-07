Springfield Police halt "after hours" party spot on Union St.

An alleged illegal “after hours” party spot in Springfield’s Union Street was shut down earlier this morning by officers from the Ordinance Unit.

In response to a “shots fired” call at Carregan’s Bar on Maple Street, investigators were able to locate the suspect’s car at the “after hours” location.

Following up with neighbor complaints, officers were able to determine that parties are frequently thrown at the location during late hours.

In the morning, police were able to perform an air strike/inspection with code enforcement personnel to the third floor dwelling.

Due to the floor’s terrible condition, it was immediately condemned, gas service was shut down, and multiple code and ordinance violations were issued.

Police noted that the owner of the property is "I-Buysellhomes LLC" of 117 Massachusetts Avenue, Longmeadow MA, and the tenants were Jessica Morales and Felix Gonzalez.

The entire building and owner is expected to be in housing court on Monday, March 13.

Officers also set of large wooden tree blockades to the vacant lot next door to dissuade party-goers to congregate and drink there.

