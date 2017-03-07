The 'American Health Care Act': What you need to know

President Donald Trump backed a plan by Republican lawmakers, Tuesday, to replace the Affordable Care Act – or perhaps better known as, Obamacare.

Trump said that the drafted bill, titled the ‘American Health Care Act’ is negotiable, but it has some in the state waking up with concerns and confusion.

In Massachusetts, public health insurance was passed back in 2006 under Republican governor Mitt Romney.

“He’s taking away from the people that do need it,” Gary Colston said.

The Affordable Care Act was implemented at the perfect time for Colston, as well. He is one of more than 11 million people who have signed up for the coverage through the public exchange, he also lost his job in 2013.

“I had jumped under Obamacare,” Colston said. “Since I jumped on, it saved me because I needed it and I had no insurance at all.”

Some of the new changes proposed by the Trump administration would: Move to a per capita cap. Which means that coverage wouldn’t adjust to meet the needs of patients. It would also change tax cuts to a flat rate. Instead, rather than being based on income or need, the new act is designed to have plans based on age. It could also lead to a loss of Medicaid expansion funding –this is something child-less adults previously benefited from.

Local hospitals scrambled throughout the day, learning what they could about the new act and seeing what these changes would mean for them.

“Baystate Health today experiences a $50 million annual deficit due to the underfunding of Medicaid services, which we provide,” Ben Craft, of Baystate, said. “Any further reductions would be challenging for us.”

Medical centers were also thinking of their patients, according to Craft.

“Seeing that there’s some potential for people to drop out of coverage, that’s also a concern,” Craft said. “When you think about people losing their health insurance, particularly with the most vulnerable populations.”

Some of those populations include people with disabilities, low to moderate income families with children, the elderly and people who are working without employer sponsored health insurance.

“People should be very concerned about what’s been proposed because it could really mean a cutback to access in healthcare, in particular Mass Health and private insurers too,” Senator Eric Lesser said.

As a senator representing First Hampden and Hampshire counties, Lesser knows all too well how much some people in the state relied on the Affordable Care Act and also, where such funding came from.

“Even our healthcare law here in MA relies on close coordination with the federal government and relies on billions of dollars in support from the federal government,” Lesser said.

The American Healthcare Act allows people 26-years or younger to remain on their parent’s health plan, but also threatens to defund Planned Parenthood should they continue to provide abortions.

