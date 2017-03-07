Warwick community continues to grieve loss of five members from one family

The town of Warwick continues to grieve over the loss of five of their own in a tragic weekend fire.

A mother and four of her children died in the fire at their home. The father and one of the daughters were the only survivors.

The mood is still a somber one in this community shocked by the deaths of a mother and four of her children over the weekend.

"It will be a long process, but it's beginning. The reality of this is beginning to set in," said David Young, Warwick's town coordinator.



Young has been in touch with the only survivors of the tragic fire - the father and one of the daughters.

"He's holding it together, but the enormity of this couldn't even have come home yet. I know I lost my mother this summer and we all saw it coming. Nobody saw this coming, so it makes it especially difficult," Young added.

The father and his daughter have been staying in a hotel for now, but townspeople have rallied around them and now, the dad and his daughter have a place to live .

"We're finding ways to be helpful..three, four, five offers of housing. The surviving father chose one, some community members are working to furnish the apartment," Young noted.

Meanwhile, children in town went back to school on Monday.

School Superintendent Ruth Miller told me over the phone that the healing process for school children has begun and school staff has done remarkable work in helping the children move on.



Funeral arrangements are complete:

Calling hours will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kostanski Funeral Home in Turners Falls

Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Turners Falls

To help the family, the church has set up an online funding site. So far, some $4,000 has been raised. For more information, you can CLICK HERE.

