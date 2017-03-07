Refugee resettlement affected by new travel order

A revised travel ban from the Trump administration suspends immigration from six Muslim majority nations for 120 days.

The order, which now excludes Iraq, takes effect on March 16.

One local organization is ready to take on the challenge to resettle refugees in western Massachusetts.

Jewish Family Services has aided in the resettling of thousands of immigrants in the area. They see this new order as pretty much the same as the old one.

"Thousands, we've been doing this for 40 years," said Maxine Stein of Jewish Family Services.

Stein focuses her career on refugee resettlement.

President Donald Trump signed a reworked travel order Monday halting some of Stein's work.

"It affects us the same way the last order affects us. There is still a ban on refugee resettlement with a focus on the vetting process," Stein explained.

Stein said that the vetting process her clients go through takes roughly two years.

"The refugee resettlement program is very, very important. It's vital to our role in the U.S. as being a welcoming country as being a haven as we have always been," Stein added.

The order would ban the refugee resettlement through mid-July.

"The ban itself is un-American, it's ungenerous, it's unwelcoming and it's not Jewish. As Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts, of having known personally well of what it means to be a refugee and what it means to be a refugee who's been turned away," Stein said.

Jewish Family Services will continue doing the work they set out to do, despite the ban.

"We do have one family coming in on March 20, which is after the ban. They happen to be an Iraqi family," Stein noted.

Sen. Eric Lesser added, "Massachusetts is a state of immigrants. We had Irish immigrants, Italian immigrants, Jewish immigrants, Polish immigrants."

Lesser said that while vetting is necessary, people in western Massachusetts need to be welcoming to refugees, especially in the wake of this revised ban.

"Immigrants have come to Massachusetts for generations. They've invested here, they've started businesses here. It's so important that we keep an open posture and that we welcome people who want to play by the rules," Lesser said.

Jewish Family Services is also welcoming a man from one of those banned countries the day before the ban goes into effect.

