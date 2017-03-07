Northfield Police warn residents of discarded needles

Following a notification from a resident, Northfield Police were able to retrieve eight hypodermic needles on the side of the road on Main Street.

Police describe this to be a normal occurrence, and they expect more to pop up as snow banks continue to melt away.

Northfield Police Dept. ask that you always call them if you ever stumble upon these items, and that you speak with your children on precautions they should take if they encounter any.

Officer Komerzan, Northfield’s school resource officer is expected to speak with elementary school children on the subject.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.