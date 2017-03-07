Report: several WMass communities among highest, lowest credit scores

A new report indicates that several western Massachusetts communities have some of the highest and lowest credit scores in the country.
WalletHub examined the credit scores of residents in 2,534 cities and towns and found that "the average American has a credit score of 669 and 10% of the largest U.S. cities have 'bad' credit."
Springfield ranked in the fourth percentile overall with an average score of 623.03.
The local communities making the list:
To see pictures of the cities with the lowest credit scores on your mobile device, click here.
To learn more about the study, click here.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.