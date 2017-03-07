Report: several WMass communities among highest, lowest credit scores

A new report indicates that several western Massachusetts communities have some of the highest and lowest credit scores in the country.

WalletHub examined the credit scores of residents in 2,534 cities and towns and found that "the average American has a credit score of 669 and 10% of the largest U.S. cities have 'bad' credit."

Springfield ranked in the fourth percentile overall with an average score of 623.03.

The local communities making the list:

Westfield: Average Credit Score - 702.78 (77th percentile)

West Springfield: Average Credit Score - 687.91 (64th percentile)

Pittsfield: Average Credit Score - 683.55 (60th percentile)

Chicopee: Average Credit Score - 673.88 (49th percentile)

Holyoke: Average Credit Score - 638.83 (12th percentile)

Springfield: Average Credit Score - 623.03 (4th percentile)

