Ware in talks to provide full EMS response to town of Hardwick

A renewed proposal that would authorize the Ware Fire Department to respond to EMS calls for the town of Hardwick is again being discussed between the two towns.

Hardwick said it would give residents better ambulance service from a town with a bigger fire staff.

The idea was already brought up in 2015, but a decision was never made.

Right now, Hardwick's EMS service and Hardwick Rescue Squad, is provided by a non-profit group.

Ware Fire Chief Thomas Coulombe said that the town already handles between 70 and 80 percent of the EMS calls that come from Hardwick, because they're already on-call and help with mutual aid.

But the town's Select board is hoping to talk about a plan that would make Ware the sole responder.

"This will just make it clearer that Ware is providing that service, so residents of Hardwick know who to call and the 911 is properly directed," said Town Manager Stuart Beckley.

As for a cost, Beckley said that hasn't been ironed out quite yet, but Ware would charge a fee to provide the EMS staff.

The idea first came to light in 2015, but nothing ever happened, leading both towns to revisit the idea, one that Ware's town manager welcomes.

"I think it provides consistency of service and the town of Ware’s ambulance service has a higher level of life support and treatment that they can provide," said Beckley.

This is still a long way from being final, both Hardwick and Ware are hoping to come to an agreed upon date to have that joint meeting.

