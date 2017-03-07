UPDATE: Chicopee Police catch suspect that fled traffic stop - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UPDATE: Chicopee Police catch suspect that fled traffic stop

Chicopee Police, as well as State Police and several K-9 units were on scene around J Poleps and Meadow St. for a search of a suspect that that fled a traffic stop on I-391.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that the suspect fled from the highway at around 9:45 p.m. and was caught at a nearby McDonald's by 9:57 p.m.

