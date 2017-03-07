Holyoke Historic Commission meet to decide future of Mater Dolorosa Church

The future of the Mater Dolorosa Church was on the table of tonight’s meeting of the Holyoke Historic Commission.

The committee ultimately decided to postpone the vote for the demolition of the church.

Many people from the community came out tonight, so many that they actually had to move the meeting to a bigger room.

The room quickly filled inside the Holyoke Senior Center. The community and parishioners wanting to know what the future holds for the Mater Dolorosa Church.

Representatives of the diocese, including their attorney, acknowledge the historical value the building holds.

But they said the 116-year-old building is falling apart and is a public safety hazard.

That’s why the diocese says the church 6 years ago.

The diocese said they don’t want to leave anything to chance.

For instance, having the roof collapse and possibly injuring people, but some parishioners said that this building holds personal value to them, and they hope they can find a way to repair it as opposed to knocking it down all together.

The Holyoke Historical Commission has the power to allow the diocese to immediately start demolition and not impose a delay.

The city council was meeting at the same time of the hearing.

Many pushed for a decision to be made a later time.

The commission said they will update the city calendar with their next meeting to discuss the matter.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.