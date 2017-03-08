Breezy, nice Thursday, then winter returns

We saw a mild day across western Mass with many high temps in the upper 50s.

Temperatures by dawn will get back into the lower and mid 30s under a mostly clear sky. We stay breezy though, so expect wind chills in the 20s early on.

Thursday will be a seasonably mild day with highs climbing into the mid and upper 40s. We see plenty of sunshine and winds remain blustery with occasional gusts to 40 mph.

High clouds will be increasing Thursday evening ahead of our next storm system. This storm will pass to our south, bringing snow to NJ, NY and CT. South of the Mass Pike may see 1-3 inches of snow Friday morning, but farther north snow accumulations will be light-if any. This could lead to some school delays and hazardous driving conditions.

A shot of Arctic air will roll in Friday night and temperatures plummet into the upper single digits by Saturday morning. With high pressure building into the northern Plains and low pressure over NE Canada, we will stay blustery again for Saturday. Frigid temperatures continue and our high temps will only get into the low 20s! We remain sunny Sunday, but still very cold with highs nearing 30-low temps return to single digits.

Early next week we start dry and cold, then we are tracking a potential storm for Tuesday. Right now, this storm looks to bring a chance of significant snow to our area-so it is one to watch over the next several days. Stay tuned for updates!

