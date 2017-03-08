Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass Pike

Tractor-trailer rollover closes lanes on Mass Pike in Warren. (March 8, 2017)

Crews were on scene all morning after a tractor-trailer rolled over in Warren.

It all happened at mile-marker 72 on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike.

The initial call came in around 1 a.m. Wednesday and crews were working to clear the accident for several hours.

That tractor-trailer flipped over after driving through a guard rail.

Police said the driver had minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

