Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass Pike

Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer rolls over on Mass Pike

Posted: Updated:
Tractor-trailer rollover closes lanes on Mass Pike in Warren. (March 8, 2017) Tractor-trailer rollover closes lanes on Mass Pike in Warren. (March 8, 2017)
WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Crews were on scene all morning after a tractor-trailer rolled over in Warren. 

It all happened at mile-marker 72 on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike.

The initial call came in around 1 a.m. Wednesday and crews were working to clear the accident for several hours. 

That tractor-trailer flipped over after driving through a guard rail. 

Police said the driver had minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

