'Day Without A Woman' marches held across WMass

Wednesday marks International Women's Day and many are celebrating across western Massachusetts.

Women are rallying by wearing red, skipping work, and not shopping. They're advocating for a "Day Without A Woman."

There were rallies up and down the Pioneer Valley from Springfield to Northampton.

About 50 people attended a rally this morning at Holyoke Community College.

The President of HCC is the first female president in the school's 71 year history, and was the keynote speaker at the march.

A small group marched to the Memorial Bridge in Springfield. They chanted 'women united we'll never be defeated' and held signs that read 'we can do it', 'persist' and 'women make America great again.'

Around noon, crowds gathered in downtown Northampton for a similar event.

Also Wednesday morning, junior and senior girls from the Springfield Renaissance School skipped first period to participate in a rally. Teachers and the school's principal also joined them.

A school in Holyoke canceled because so many students wanted to participate.

