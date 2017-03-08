Ludlow man arrested on several drug charges

A Ludlow man is facing a number of charges after a search warrant was executed yesterday afternoon.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said that Ludlow detectives - along with troopers from the Hampden County District Attorney's Office and members of the Eastern Hampden County Narcotics Task Force - served that search warrant at a Laurel Lane residence around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Valadas noted that that warrant came following "an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation that included information obtained from Hampden County Sheriff's Department Text-A-Tip information line CRIMES (or 274637)."

During the search, investigators reportedly seized over 100 grams of cocaine.

Anthony Gillette, 20, was arrested on several drug-related charges including:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession to distribute a Class B drug

Possession of a Class B drug

Possession to distribute a Class C drug (Ecstasy)

Possession of a Class C drug

Two counts of possession to distribute a Class E drug (prescription drugs)

Two counts of possession of a Class E drug

Gillette is also being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Palmer District Court.

