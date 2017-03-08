Mandatory water ban lifted in Westfield, restrictions still in place

Residents in Westfield are no longer under a mandatory water ban when it comes to outdoor use, but there are still some restrictions in place.

The announcement to lift the water ban came Wednesday from the City of Westfield Board of Water Commissioners who have now declared a "State of Water Supply Conservation."

The city says while the water is rising, there still needs to be some conservation in place.

"The Board of Water Commissioners has determined that mandatory conservation measures are necessary to ensure that an adequate supply of water exists for all water consumers," the city said on their website Wednesday.

Non-essential water use, such as watering the lawn or washing cars, will only be allowed on certain days before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Odd numbered houses can use water Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Even numbered houses can use water on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

However, no non-essential water use is allowed on Mondays.

Violating these restrictions, which is in effect until further notice, can result in a fine.

"(Originally) a water supply shortage was created with the removal of Municipal Wells 7 and 8 due to contamination with PFOA and PFOS and the ongoing drought impacting the Northeastern states," noted the city.

