Police: witnesses chase car break-in suspect

A group of good Samaritans chased a suspect after they saw him break into a van at a Springfield Olive Garden parking lot, according to police.

On Tuesday, two Springfield police officers responded to the restaurant parking lot over on Boston Road at 5:25 p.m

When they arrived, a number of witnesses they spoke to said they saw a white skinny male break into a van and fled the scene on foot with a backpack full of stolen items, said Sgt. Delaney.

Before officers arrived, those witnesses, and the victim of the break-in decided to take matters into their own hands and chased after the suspect.

They followed him to a nearby hotel where the suspect and his girlfriend were staying.

“The suspect was in such a hurry that he left his hotel room door open and the stolen goods were strewn on the bed next to his girlfriend,” said Sgt. Delaney.

The owner of the van saw her sunglasses, Sheriff’s ID, cake mix, a hair tie, and some eye drops on the bed and grabbed all of her belongings from the hotel room.

Officers located the suspect at the Planet Fitness parking lot across from the Olive Garden.

John Cowles age 37 of 246 Russelville Road, Westfield, MA faces the following charges:

Two Counts of breaking and entering a Motor vehicle

larceny of property under $250

Mr. Cowles girlfriend, Tia Ayers, age 42 of 149 Garvey Drive, Springfield faces:

Breaking and entering daytime For a Felony

Trespass

larceny Over $250

Vandalizing Property Over $250.00

