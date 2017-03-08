WikiLeaks dump poses risk to Americans

A WikiLeaks dump allegedly exposed a host of CIA hacking tools to the general public. Experts worry the revelation could pose a risk to our country and our homes.

“The key to remember is that everything is hackable...there is nothing beyond attack,” said Anthony Mutti, an IT Expert from Western New England University. The trove of information allegedly has the potential to breach consumer electronics.

According to the document, the CIA’s team of hackers developed malware to be able to hack into almost any device. Cyber spy techniques could control iPhones, androids, and smart televisions.

"Let's state the obvious. The threats are too fast, too big and too widespread for any of us to address them alone. We need to work together to address the cyber threats," said James Comey, FBI Director. He says that the agency needs to be more proactive, rather than reactive.

Mutti says the more high tech we get, the more consumers must sacrifice privacy. “You want your amazon Alexa to answer everything you ask for something, it’s gotta be listening all the time. And if you can come up with a way to tap into that. Well, there’s always a feed of information about you,” he said.

While nothing is hack-proof, there are things consumers can do to protect themselves from breaches. Mutti says to update your operating system and software regularly. Tech companies are often patching vulnerabilities as they arise in their programs.

“If your device stops getting updates, it’s probably a problem. Because that means its not being actively developed. There’s always holes,” said Mutti.

Beware of thumb drives that have unknown files. This can be a vector for infection of files. Logging onto open wifi can also leave users at risk.

