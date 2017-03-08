Teachers and parents in Holyoke express mixed concerns over no homework policy

It's been seven months in to the year of no homework at Holyoke's Kelly School.

The idea is having mixed reviews from staff and from parents as the school year winds down.

Back in August, Principal Jackie Glasheen created the no homework idea, while extending the school day from 6, to 8 hours.



"I think we definitely made the right decision around no homework this year. Our students are tired at 4:00. They're exhausted physically, mentally, I don't know how effective more work at home at that point would have been," said Glasheen.



With more than 550 students Pre-K through 8th grade, she says they've found that not only are kids exhausted, it's also a tiring day for teachers.



"I've never met a teacher to just work teachers hours. So our day is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. My parking lot is pretty full at 7:30 a.m. and when I leave here at 5:30 p.m. myself, teachers are still here. So, it's a long day," Glasheen continued.



Science teacher Bevan Brunelle also has a 4th grader here.



"It was almost a battle pulling us apart. Now we don't have to have that fight or that tension to get that homework done at the end of the day. So for me, I think it's better," said Brunelle.



Principal Glasheen says there are many positives with having more hours in the day to teach. However, test scores are about the same as before. Attendence is slightly down, and opinions of parents are mixed.



"They like their kids coming home, they like having social time and not having the arguments about homework. However, I am hearing from parents, but it's hard to know exactly what their kids are learning, and that is really crucial to us at Kelly School," Glasheen added.



Principal Glasheen has a team looking at the data; taking surveys of parents and teachers.

They hope to have an answer for what next year might look like by the end of the month.

