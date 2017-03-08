Young girl with rare condition supported by Agawam community

A young girl from Agawam with a rare condition could soon get a surgery that could cure her for life.

The expensive surgery could be financially out of reach without some help.

Alivia McKay suffers from Parry Romberg Syndrome. “It’s when your immune system fights itself instead of the germs. And it causes loss of tissue in the face,” said Alivia. There are only 1,000 known cases in the world.

Alivia doesn’t let her condition define her. An accomplished dancer and new recruit to the Agawam cheerleading squad.

Alivia’s mother, Shannon McKay, says it has been a trying journey. “It was very difficult to diagnose, she was just under 3 when we noticed something was going on,” she said.

Over the past 7 years, Alivia has been taking a low-dose chemotherapy drug. But the McKay family knew they needed a new plan as she got older. “This is like our only option the medicine she was only a seven year thing. Only seven years until it could potentially cause more damage,” said Shannon McKay.

The surgeon, based in Wisconsin, is the only doctor in the world that performs the specific surgery.

“He’s been really positive, and really thinks that what he can do for her will be a life long fix. We’re not going to have to worry about it anymore,” said Shannon McKay.

The 17 hour surgery costs $55,000. Insurance does not cover the cost of the procedure.

They turned to a crowdfunding website called You Caring to raise money. In less than a week, they raised nearly 13,000 dollars.

If you would like to make a generous donation to Alivia, please visit her You Caring website by clicking the link here

