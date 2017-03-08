Conway continues the cleanup after a recent tornado ripped through town

It's been nearly a week and a half since a tornado ripped through parts of Conway and Goshen, and the communities are getting back on their feet.

If you drive through Conway, the scars from that tornado are clearly visible in this small community.

The town of Conway continues to recover from a tornado that ripped through town, those downed and cut up trees still dot the landscape.

Blue tarps are visible on some rooftops that were damaged by the high winds.

Conway's United Church which recently completed a major renovation sustained extensive damage .

In07:51:09 "My feelings, the sadness, the loss of the beauty of this exquisite neighborhood, the camaraderie of people , the sense of community is very palpable," said Betsy Guy of Conway.

Restoration crews go about the job of cleaning up the debris and getting homes back in shape

"We're securing this tarp, pretty windy, part of the wall came off from the tornado, we have to cut it up and throw it in the dumpster to make everything look nice," said Matthew Thibault of Baystate Restoration Group.

The sense of community permeates this town, even outside work crews see it.

"I was only here for two days, a lady came by and told the homeowner to come over and eat, seems like a lot of people are helping big time, places to stay and what not," said Jemmy Keno of Baystate Restoration Group.

Steve Thomas's front of his house was destroyed.

"There are two parts to the house the front part is not a house it will have to be completely rebuilt the back I did Timber framing.8 years old other than a broken cellar window it was unblemished thank heavens," said Thomas.

Thomas says it will be months before his house is rebuilt, but he's trying to remain patient and optimistic.

"The Chinese have a proverb, it says that with destruction comes opportunity so I'm keeping myself upbeat," Thomas added.

As are others who saw their property ravaged by the strong winds from the recent tornado.

On Thursday there will be another in a series of fundraisers.

The event will be held at the Berkshire Brewing Company in South Deerfield from 4 to 8pm.

