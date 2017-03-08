Warwick pastor offers words of comfort to grieving community

The healing process is underway in Warwick following a tragic fire that took the lives of a mother and four of her children.

Now, the community prepares to say their final good byes to the fire victims.

As the community out of Warwick continues to mourn, preparations are underway for the funeral of Lucinda Seago and four of her children ages 7 to 15.

Their funeral will be held on Saturday at Our Lady of Czestochowa church in Turners Falls.

" The only message that I could possibly come up with at a time like this is that we need to cling to God and cling to love," said Pastor Sean O'Mannion.

Fr. Sean O'Mannion is Pastor of Our Lady of Czestochowa parish.

"Love is what's going to get us through and it's horrible events like this one that open your eyes to the fragility of life that everything can be lost in a matter of seconds," O'Mannion continued.

The Seago family were parishioners including two of their sons who served as altar boys.

"They were faithful kids , the whole family very faithful and they were traditional and centered on the Holy Eucharist," O'Mannion added.

Fr. O'Mannion has spoken to the surviving father and daughter .He marvels at their strength.

"I'm amazed at how well he and his daughter are doing, I'm in awe of them because I'd be flattened. Thanks be to God he's got the love of his family and his in laws from Georgia, they are good people," said O'Mannion.

Fr, O'Mannion is the homilist for the liturgy of Christian burial.

He hasn't written the words yet but says he's looking to God for help.

"I don't know what I'll be saying , I'll be relying on the Holy Spirit to give me the right words," O'Mannion continued.

While preparations are finalized for the funeral liturgy here on Saturday morning at 10, there will be a wake for the fire victims on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Kostanski Funeral Home in Turners Falls.



