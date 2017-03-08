Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad equips high school lacrosse team

On this International Women's Day, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad helped fuel a young woman's dream after she's worked for years to try and bring a lacrosse team to her high school.

Western Mass News reporter Lindsay Iadeluca shows how they helped make that dream a reality.

A nomination from Joan Griswold for her daughter Serena, a freshman at Hampshire Regional with a love for lacrosse.

"Serena has been a competitive equestrian, and she stopped last year for lacrosse, and she's waivered going back to it because she feels she has a void in her life, and to have this back in her life will be very meaningful."

Aging out of the recreational team in Northampton, Serena has dreams to make her own lacrosse team at Hampshire Regional High School, but didn't have the funds to get the right equipment to start it up.

The Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad took a trip to Dick’s Sporting Goods for all of this equipment, and was happy to help Serena and Hampshire Regional off to the right start.

With the help of Joan and the athletic advisor, John Plourd, we were able to surprise Serena at the school and her reaction.

“More of an opportunity for kids to try new sports and new things, and maybe they'll want to do lacrosse because we don't have the program yet..."

Thanks to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Serena will have a little extra equipment to kick off the team as well.

Happy tears for mom - and daughter as they got a taste of this dream come true, and a step toward inspiring others in the school to pick up a stick and get involved.

