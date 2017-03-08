MGM forces Springfield public access station out

Springfield’s public access television station is being ousted from their location in down town by a new building manager at MGM.

When Focus Springfield settled into this location on the corner of main and state, they thought they would be here for good.

The casino construction brought about an unfortunate turn.as the company continues on its new casino.

"We opened the doors in 2014 and we really hoped to stay here for 20 years," said Executive Director John Abbott.

MGM purchased the building, and recently told Focus Springfield that they had to get out by November.

"The site had been vacant for 13 years and the mayor said why don’t you go there and light up that corner to stimulate some economic development. And we did. We were the brightest show down here for quite a while. But when MGM turns their lights on, it’ll be hard to see ours," Abbott continued.

The big bay windows light up at night, but not for much longer. The facility they built here just a few years ago cost almost $900,000.

They're estimating that a new facility will cost about the same.

"We put all our money into something that was vacant so we thought well this is a safe bet. So we put all our money and all our eggs into this basket. We're hoping we can get the funding to replicate what we've done here at another location and the search for another location...Stay tuned as you would say in the television business," said Station Manager Stephen Cary.

MGM has promised to pay Focus $300,000, but they're looking for more.

The station is hoping to raise $700,000 to put towards the new location, where ever that may be. T

They are asking their supporters to write a letter to the Mass. Gaming Commission in support of a grant they applied for.

"The city deserves a public access television station that’s permanent and can safely remain in a location," Cary added.

Abbott is looking at this situation like a glass half full. He thinks the MGM project will bring great things for Springfield despite them being kicked out.

"It's disruptive when you have to move but were moving for a good cause. The city needs this economic development burst that the casino is bringing to down town. Progress is an important thing and were not going to stand in the way and we are glad we can help in that small way," Abbott noted.

