Local realty company donates handicap van for 3-year-old girl

A three year-old girl with Spina Bifida was given the greatest gift when a local realty company donated a handicap minivan.



A family that is taking it day-by-day now has a glimmer of hope for their daughter.



It was a life changing moment for the Racine family. The family and dozens of loved ones arrived at the Springfield Country Club, struggling to hold their emotions back, gazing at their brand new handicap-accessible van for their 3-year old daughter Catheryn.



"I can't wait to drive and go visit people, show them our new van, it so much easier to travel, i am very excited," said Bethany Racine, Catheryn's mother.



The journey has been a difficult one for the Racine family.

A routine ultrasound quickly turned into a nightmare when Catheryn, just 20 weeks into pregnancy, was diagnosed with Spina Bifida, which happens when a baby's spinal column does not close all the way. Catheryn has it at the l3 and l4 level.



Catheryn was taken immediately to Boston Children's Hospital and has had 6 different operations.

She has spent much of her young life in a hospital bed, all while her parents care for her siblings, and she still finds a way to go to school, and put a smile on your face.



Real Living Realty Professionals wanted nothing more than to give to a young girl who has been through so much.



"This means everything to me, it is two years of culmination of work between ourselves and our company. I can't say enough of how proud i am of our sales associates for working and making donations for this van and making it happen," said Robert Molta.



Catheryn's father, Richard, struggled to keep his job while taking care of the kids. His employer eventually let him go, but the parents are just taking it one day at a time, and the van is a major blessing in their lives.



"We've been through a journey, a 3-year journey, and we'll get there," Bethany noted.



The family plans to use the van quite often, Catheryn still has weekly appointments at the Boston Children's Hospital, but they will also be using it this weekend to have some fun.

MagicMobility is a nation-wide program that partners with the National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) and many other disability organizations to help those in need.

