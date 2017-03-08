16th annual radiothon raises more than $200K for Baystate Children's Hospital

Another successful Children's Miracle Network radiothon has come to an end.

The 16th annual radiothon that ran Monday and Tuesday on 94.7 WMAS, raised more than $233,000. Baystate operates only full-service accredited children's hospital in our region.

Each year, more than 40,000 children are treated at Baystate Children's and the money raised during the radiothon stays in Springfield.

Jane Albert, Baystate Health’s vice president of philanthropy said, "The money is being used for us to build the pediatric procedure and infusion unit, where children who have cancer need different types of medication infusion, different procedures, medical and surgical procedures, will be going into this new unit.”

It's a $4.5 million project. The goal is to raise $3 million. Right now, Baystate Health is more than halfway there.

Since its inception in 2002, the 94.7 WMAS Radiothon has raised almost $4 million for our local patients and families.

