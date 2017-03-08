Holyoke residents react to proposed medical marijuana cultivation facility

GTI, a company out of Illinois, wants to bring a 42,000 square foot medical marijuana cultivation facility at 28 Appleton Street in Holyoke, but it's raising some concerns with people who live there.

Residents tried to get some answers tonight at a meeting with the company.

The process has just begun. The company has already applied for a special permit with the city, and although Mayor Alex Morse has welcomed the idea, not everyone is on board.

"They want to put it in this area, which I don't agree with it," said Anthony Rolon-Cruz.

There will be no consumption on site, and it won't be open to the public, only registered employees.

“It takes a very large building and with all the mill buildings in Holyoke, it's a great opportunity," said Jason Divelbiss of GTI.

Some people came to the Kelly School Wednesday to hear what GTI is proposing, but some who have lived in the city for a long time don’t want it in their backyard.

"Before you judge and before you have your concerns and oppose, make sure you understand. There's often confusion between a cultivation and dispensary."

GTI said that this would strictly be a cultivation facility where marijuana would be grown and processed and then shipped to be sold elsewhere to dispensaries.

"We need more for the youth. We don't have anything for the youth out here, even when I was growing up."

The company said that this facility will bring a variety of jobs, up to 100 in 3 to 4 years, which they said is one of the reasons they want it to be in the Paper City.

"To emphasize our desire to be a good partner with the city of Holyoke, we take our responsibility very seriously. We understand concern with industry."

The next step is getting the city to approve the growing site.

No word on when that will be on the city council's agenda.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.