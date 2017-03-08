MA State Police arrest Holyoke man after he assaulted two troopers

Last night at around 9:15 p.m. a vehicle was stopped on Route 391 in Chicopee by a Mass. State Trooper for marked lane violations and operation with an expired registration.

The operator provided a valid license which proved him the operator of the vehicle, however the passenger of the vehicle was asked for identification and the trooper was unable to verify that the information was true.

Believing it to be false, the trooper called in a second cruiser, in which he observed the passenger behaving erratically and "scouting the area."

Continuing to provide false info on his identification, the passenger was ordered to exit the vehicle, in which the passenger came out, grabbed the trooper's arm, and assaulted him before running off.

While securing the driver of the vehicle, the trooper was able to determine the passenger's identity to be Michael Fernandez, 26 of Holyoke, and that he had 2 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Fernandez was soon found outside of a McDonald's restaurant on Meadow Street.

When a trooper approached him and asked for identification, Fernandez assaulted yet a second trooper, ran off, and was soon apprehended in a Frontline Motors parking lot.

He was transported to Springfield State Police barracks, booked, denied bail, and later the Hampden County House of Correction.

Fernandez was charged with the following:

Warrant

Warrant

A & B on Police Officer

A & B on Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Intimidation of a Witness

Failure to wear a seat belt

