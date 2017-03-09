Tracking light snow for the morning drive

Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of an approaching area of low pressure that will pass to our south overnight. Temperatures will range from the low 20s in northern Mass to mid and upper 20s on the south border-due to more clouds.

Light snow should begin moving from south to north through our area sometime after 5-6am. Snow will become more moderate for a time around 8-9am south of the Mass Pike-where 1-3 inches of snow should accumulate. North of the Pike to a line through Northampton should see a coating to an inch, then north of that little to nothing.

Snow will move out from west to east by 10-11am more or less with a lingering snow shower or two. We turn partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Cold becomes our biggest concern Friday evening through the weekend. Any snow showers will end by the late morning Friday and skies turn partly cloudy. Arctic air dives in on gusty northwest winds Friday night. Temperatures will be in the single digits Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday night and daytime highs will be in the low 20s Saturday with a solid wind chill in the single digits. We get back to freezing by Monday afternoon.

We are tracking a potential ‘blockbuster’ snow for next week. So far, we’ve seen some good agreement with long-range forecast models on southern New England getting a big snow Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. This could be a major impact Nor’easter with some spots seeing a foot to two feet if the track remains close to the coast. Over the next few days, we will continue to fine-tune this forecast and narrow down our potential snow amounts, so stay tuned!

