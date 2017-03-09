Berkshire Brewing to host benefit for Conway tornado fund

Tonight, craft beer lovers will have a chance to enjoy a pint that will benefit the town of Conway.

Starting at 4 p.m., Berkshire Brewing Company will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit the Conway Tornado Relief Fund, which was set-up after a tornado tore through the town a week and a half ago.

Donations can be made in their South Deerfield taproom along with sampling various brews from the company.

"Communicate with the folks from Conway who will be down here who have had a pretty rough week, but we're oping to do the best.. Everybody come on out and drop some money in the jar and have a beer with us," said Jason Hunter, operations manager at Berkshire Brewing.

The fundraiser will run from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

