Interfaith rally planned in response to threats against Jewish community

A rally will be held Thursday night in support of the Jewish community following a series of threats to both the local Jewish community and throughout the country.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Senator Eric Lesser are among those expected to speak tonight.

The Jewish community, city officials, and police said that the threats have to stop and the hope is that the community can come together tonight to educate and to stand up for each other.

This rally comes on the heels of yet another threat to the JCC. That threat came in the form of a note found on a locker last week and the Springfield Fire Department arson and bomb squad continues to investigate the incident.

No extra security measures have been taken following West Hartford's JCC threat this week, but the community is hoping enough is enough.



Mayor Sarno said that the recent bomb threats and vandalism to Jewish centers not just in Springfield, but nationwide is absolutely unacceptable and he is willing to work with the community and police to ensure this does not happen going forward.



Several organizations are behind the rally tonight, including the Interfaith Council of Western Massachusetts, the Anti-Defamation League of New England, the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, and the Springfield JCC.



The Springfield JCC is a vital piece of the community, offering learning and recreational programs for both children and adults.

The rally will start at the Jewish Community Center on Dickinson Street at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.