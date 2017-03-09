Man convicted of 2004 murder of Springfield woman sentenced to life in prison

A Chicopee man learned he will be spending the rest of his life in prison without parole.

Benjamin Martinez appeared in court Thursday for sentencing. This followed his conviction of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a pregnant Springfield woman the day prior.

Investigators said Martinez killed 35-year-old Caridad Puente in her home on Taylor Street in Springfield back in 2004.

Prosecutors said Martinez, who was arrested in November 2014, reportedly stabbed Puente 30 times in an attack that was witnessed by her 11 month old son.

"My sympathy is with the victim's family, as I hope this verdict brings them closure and a measure of justice for their loved one. I thank the detectives of the Major Crimes Unit of the Springfield Police Department for their vigilance and I thank Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell for her great work and tenacity in securing this just result," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.

