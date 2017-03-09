Fugitive wanted for triple murder in Puerto Rico arrested in Springfield

One of the IDs reportedly given during the arrest (Photo provided by U.S. Marshals Service)

A man wanted for murder out of Puerto Rico has been arrested in Springfield.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that 27-year-old Luis Lebron-Rivera of Puerto Rico was arrested this morning in an abandoned apartment on School Street in Springfield by members of the Marshals Service, Mass. State Police, and the Springfield and Connecticut Fugitive Task Forces.

Lebron-Rivera has been allegedly wanted by authorities for a triple murder that occurred in 2011 in Puerto Rico.

The Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies became involved after a warrant was issued on January 5 for Lebron-Rivera's arrest.

At the time of his arrest this morning, Lebron-Rivera allegedly did not disclose his real identification and provided false identifications.

Lebron-Rivera is being held by Springfield Police and will appear before a judge on a fugitive from justice charge.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.