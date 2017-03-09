Holyoke teachers receive prestigious award

Six Holyoke public school teachers got a big surprise on Wednesday.
They were all winners of the Pioneer Valley Excellence in Teaching Award.
The Holyoke mayor, Alex Morse, along with superintendent, Stephen Zrike, and other staff members made a special delivery of balloons and flowers to each of the winners in their classrooms.
Cynthia Gerena, a first grade teacher at Kelly School, couldn’t hold back the tears.
“I've been wanting to do this for most of my life and to see them progressing, to see them do what I want and to have people recognize that I can do it, is really nice. But really the recognition comes from them and to see their progress,” Gerena said.
The other winners from Holyoke were:
