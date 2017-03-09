Officials determine cause of deadly Warwick fire

Officials have determined the cause of a fire that killed five members of one family in Warwick.

In a joint statement from State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, Warwick Fire Chief Ronald Gates, and Warwick Police Chief David Shoemaker, it was announced that the fire that broke out last Saturday at 405 Richmond Road in Warwick started as wood stove fire that then extended to the home.

"The fire started in the kitchen on the first floor where the wood stove ignited nearby combustibles." the statement added.

Lucinda Seago and four of her children - ages 7, 9, 12, and 15 - were killed in the fire.

Seago's husband and one other child were able to escape.

When firefighters arrived to the home early Saturday morning, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.

Officials noted that the home was located on a narrow dirt road on which two fire trucks could not pass each other. Water was shuttled in pumpers from a pond about one-third of a mile away to the house, then the trucks went back on a "one-way loop" through New Hampshire back to the pond in a circuit that took about 45 minutes.

Cold temperatures also caused equipment to freeze, which made the shuttling more difficult.

"This is a small community of neighbors helping neighbors and our hearts are heavy with the loss the Seago family has suffered," Gates added.

Sixteen fire departments and two EMS companies from Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire all assisted.

Fire officials are urging people to check their chimneys and furnaces and have them cleaned at the start of the season by a licensed professional. Also, combustibles - like newspaper, extra wood, and kindling - should be kept three feet away from a wood stove.

"No one expects to have a fire. It is so important to have working smoke and CO alarms on every level, and to have a home escape plan with two ways out of every room and a meeting place outside, and to practice it," Ostroskey noted.

Calling hours will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kostanski Funeral Home in Turners Falls. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Turners Falls

To help the family, the church has set up an online funding site. So far, over $47,000 has been raised. For more information, you can CLICK HERE.

