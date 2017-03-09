Study: Springfield one of best cities for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

St. Patrick's Day is just days away and a newly released study indicates that one western Massachusetts city is one of the best places to celebrate the holiday.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, said Thursday that the city of Springfield ranked 15th on their list of "Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations."

The study compared 200 cities from across the country on 16 metrics, including "weather forecast", "Irish pubs and restaurants per capita", "share of Irish population", and "average beer price."

The study found that Springfield, which had a total score of 58.48 ranked:

15 th for Percent of Irish Population

for Percent of Irish Population 33 rd for Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita

for Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita 68 th for ‘Access to Bars’ Grade

for ‘Access to Bars’ Grade 54 th for Average Beer Price

for Average Beer Price 73 rd for DUI Fatalities per Capita

for DUI Fatalities per Capita 55th for Weather Forecast for St. Patrick’s Day

Buffalo, NY ranked number one in the report. Other Massachusetts cities to make the list include Boston (#3) and Worcester (#5).

