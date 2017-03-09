MA Wildlife tag last black bears for the season

Mass. Fisheries and Wildlife are keeping tags on their bears again as the winter season comes to a close.



The department sent their best bear biologists to the woods of what was once the town of Prescott, where they will now monitor a family of four.



Biologists from the state's Division of Wildlife and Fisheries met in New Salem on Thursday morning, all part of monitoring and controlling the region's bear population. They were ready to tag a black bear nearby.

As the hibernation season ends, there are only a few opportunities left to keep a close watch on the state's black bear population.



"We're at the tail end of the season. This is a rather difficult time because there isn't much snow and some of the bears are out moving around with their young," said Marion Larson with Mass. Wildlife.



Fortunately for researchers, one bear was home, sleeping in the den with her three little cubs.

Black bear specialist Dave Wattles has been scouting this mother months in advance.



"I came in first time probably a month and a half ago to find out where the den was, what type of den it was, and then we came in a little after the cubs had been born and you could hear them squealing in the den," Wattles explained.



Wattles and his team tried to tag this bear while they could.



"Sneak in as quietly as possible and then we've got a syringe on the end of a large pole that we use to administer the tranquilizer drug," Wattles added.



All went according to plan, except the mother took off running over a quarter mile before she finally went down. Wattles said that that does happen from time to time.

The team safely and securely brought this 200 pound bear back to the den.



As soon as this tagging process is complete, they take the mother and her three cubs and put them back into their den safe and sound.



"That's our number one concern above anything else is the health and safety of the animal," Wattles said.



The bear is completely unharmed. Tagging will just help Mass. Wildlife track her and 16 others in the state. They will continue to monitor the mother and her young until next year when the tagging process starts again.



"We can monitor the survival of the cubs and how that going to contribute to the growth of the population," Wattles noted.



Earlier this week, we reported the state of Connecticut is struggling with its over-population of black bears. In Massachusetts, that isn't a problem yet.

State wildlife officials said that the best way to help control growth is to take action now to help by putting away bird feeders for the season because as the bears come out after having not eaten for months, they will go straight to the food source and in too close of contact with humans.

The hope is to avoid using force to keep them away. Mass. Wildlife said to enjoy it when you see them, but keep it in the wild.

