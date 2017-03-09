RadioShack files bankruptcy, several stores closing in western MA

Several RadioShack’s across the Greater Springfield area are closing their doors for good.

The electronic retail stores include those in West Springfield, Chicopee, Springfield, and Westfield.

According to the Associated Press, Radio Shack filed for bankruptcy for the second time in just over two years.

The President and CEO of the company, Dene Rogers said the company is closing for several reasons, including its partnership with Sprint proved to not be as profitable as projected, and was the reason for the last bankruptcy filing.

The store’s website said 185 RadioShack’s are closing this week. To see the one closest to you, visit their closing store locator here.

