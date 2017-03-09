Police seek help to identify man suspected of using counterfeit - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police seek help to identify man suspected of using counterfeit money

Posted: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Ludlow PD Photo Courtesy: Ludlow PD
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in Ludlow are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly used a fake $100 bill to pay for his meal at Subway.

Sgt. Valadas told Western Mass News they are looking for a white male who entered the Subway on Center Street in Ludlow.

They described the suspect as a white male who is around 20 to 30 years old, weighs over 200 pounds, and has a distinct dark colored star tattoo on the front of his neck beneath his chin.

If anyone has information on this suspect, please contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305. You can also text the word ‘SOLVE’ to 274637.

