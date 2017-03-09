Thousands of taxpayer refunds in MA pulled from bank accounts

Uncle Sam snatched back thousands of tax refunds from Bay State residents.

A computer glitch caused around 40,000 taxpayers to do a double take when they looked at their bank statements.



Now, the Department of Revenue is working around the clock to try to right the wrong.



"I would definitely be upset, I don't know who I would talk to about that," said West Springfield resident Jonathan Candee.



Many taxpayers look forward to getting their tax refund. For some Baystate residents, their joy of getting a deposit turned into frustration after the money was pulled from their account.



"I'd be very unhappy, because I would put that toward different bills, and that would probably overdraft my account. It would not be a fun situation to go through," said Palmer resident Phillip Dolezal.



The Department of Revenue said in a statement “we are moving quickly to complete processing of the refunds."

The refunds are expected to be released on Friday, March 10, to taxpayers that had been impacted.



"You know we're in a society where everything is electronic now. And moving along, you want things faster, this is kind of the risk you take," said Tim Provost of Moriarty and Primack tax services in Springfield.



While the Department of Revenue says they are working to remedy the mistake, confusion spiraled after the error was first realized.



"There's also a taxpayer advocate that you can call. It's a third party, neutral, entity that tries to resolve issues between the department of revenue and the taxpayer if things aren't going smoothly," Provost added.



For those who had already spent their refund when the withdrawl happened may have been hit with overdraft fees.



"If they're the reason that someone over drafted the account, the state should absolutely stand behind the money they put in someone's account," said Dolezal.



The Department of Revenue says they are working with banks for customers who were assessed any charges.



"Any mistake that they made on their end, they should be held accountable to.I mean, we would hold anybody else accountable to it," Candee noted.



Taxpayers with questions or concerns about thei refund can contact the Department of Revenue customer service center by visiting their website here

