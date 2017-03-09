New healthcare bill could impact the fight against opioids

The bill to repeal Obamacare is slowly working its way through the house of representatives.

The House ways and means committee voted on party lines to approve their portion of the Republican bill.

The vote happened early Thursday morning after a grueling 18 hour session.

The house energy and commerce committee also approved the bill after 27 hours of debate.

That could mean major changes for people here in the Commonwealth.

In Western Mass. there have been around 12,000 opioid related deaths in the last 15 years.

The new GOP health care plan could negatively impact those in addiction recovery.

For those going through recovery right now, the threat of losing their health insurance could mean life or death.



"I saw a lot of my friends be taken down by opioids. I always thought I wouldn't get involved with that but low and behold I did," said Michael Cook.



Michael, who is originally from Agawam is celebrating two years of being sober.

He says the GOP healthcare plan threatens his livelihood as he visits a methadone clinic everyday as a part of his recovery.

The medication and his travel to the clinic are covered by Mass Health; an insurance program that provides health care coverage to 1.3 million people in Massachusetts.

Opioid-related deaths have grown since the early 2000s through December 2016.



"I need insurance, I need these health services to live. If those services were taken away, it would literally be like taking away my life," said Cook.



"There were about 2.5 million people who have addictive problems who now have insurance because of the Affordable Care Act and will lose it," said Dr. Peter Friedmann.



Medications available to those people include, methadone and methadone treatment programs, buprenorphine, which is commonly known as suboxone, according to Dr. Friedmann.



"I was having these real bad cravings and and I went on suboxone and it helped me with those cravings. I've been using heroin since probably about 20 years and it's caused a lot of problems in my life. I was homeless, living under a bridge," Cook added.



Local doctors say these are the people they are worried about.



"As those individuals lose their insurance and lose access to effective treatment, the people who are currently on treatment won't be able to afford it anymore and will come off and go back to the streets," Dr. Friedmann noted.

Even with a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, Massachusetts residents will still be required to have health insurance under current state law.

There's still a lot of uncertainty about what a federal repeal means for Massachusetts, which has had public health insurance since 2006.

