Religious and community leaders show solidarity against JCC threat

The investigation into the bomb threat incident at the Springfield JCC is an ongoing one.

Religious and community leaders are gathering Thursday evening to show solidarity for the Jewish community following a bomb threat note last week.

Speakers want to send the message that threats and hate rhetoric won't be tolerated.

Robert Marmor is Interim Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of western Massachusetts.

Last week, a bomb threat note was left on a locker at the Springfield Jewish Community Center causing the center to be closed for the day.

Things are back to normal with vigilant security and safety the number one priority.

The threat has rallied the community and local Jewish leaders are concerned.

"The one issue are the anti-Semitic threats, as an American Jew we're simply not used to this level of anti-Semitism that has sort of reared its ugly head," said Marmor.

He says the other element is hate rhetoric directed at transgender people, Muslims, and people of different color that has to stop.

Similar bomb threats have been resorted across the country including 29 such threats to JCC's around the nation last week alone including the one in Springfield.

The interfaith vigil will include speakers from different religious groups and community leaders.

Among the speakers will be Martin Pion, President of the Interfaith Council of western Massachusetts.

"Our message very consistently is that people should be able to practice their religious traditions without harassment, without a sense of fear," said Pion.

As the entire community comes together in support of their Jewish brothers, it is important to note that with solidarity comes strength, and that no one should feel left alone to fend for themselves.

"We're not an organization that provides protection but psychologically we want people to know we support them, are with them, and many of the people in our religious communities are with them," Pivot noted.

