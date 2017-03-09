Illegal dumping on West Springfield road

A trailer packed with paint, garbage cans, and loose trash was ditched on Agawam Avenue in West Springfield on Wednesday.

“It's something we are constantly dealing with,” said West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt. The trailer was left across the street from the town landfill, near a ‘no dumping’ sign.

“There is always a place where they can legally get rid of it and we can help them do that. And most of the time it's free,” said Reichelt.

He continued to explain that residents who are unsure how to properly dump materials can contact his office or the local DPW.

“We probably do this about three times a week. and the manpower takes about three guys, and three trucks,” said Bill Guevremont, Superintendent of DPW.

He says that these occurrences cost taxpayers anywhere from $200-$300 each time.

DPW crews sort through the garbage to see if there are any clues as to who may have left the trash. Crews found some evidence in this latest incident. The case remains under investigation.

