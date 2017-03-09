Shooting in West Springfield sends 1 to the hospital

West Springfield police have identified a suspect for a shooting that occurred on City View Avenue Thursday evening.

Jose A. Marte Jr., 21, of West Springfield is considered “armed and dangerous,” police said in a Facebook post late Thursday night.

Investigators believe Marte could be traveling with a 19-year-old female in possibly a gray 2006 Ford Freestyle SUV with a Massachusetts license plate: 4EM442.

Police did not believe that shooting was random. Instead, the victim and suspect knew each other, according to West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani.

Chief Campurciani told Western Mass News that the victim was shot in the lower abdomen and transported to the hospital.

The victim’s condition remains unknown.

The West Springfield Police Department is asking anyone with information on Marte’s whereabouts to call police at (413) 263-3210.

